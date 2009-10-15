The Dove, Leila Abu-Saba, passed away on October 8, 2008 after a five-year battle with breast cancer. She leaves behind her husband David, her young sons Joseph and Jacob, and a body of writing that challenges and inspires.
A memorial blog for family, friends, and colleagues of Leila Abu-Saba has been set up at:
http://leilaabusaba.wordpress.com
All are welcome to contribute remembrances.
Upon returning from her family home in Lebanon a year ago while living with metastatic breast cancer, Leila wrote:
“So please, friend, bless what you have and let go of fear for the future. Today is the only day you have got. You are breathing. Enjoy your breath. You are alive. Enjoy your life. You have a daughter and parents. Love them. Bless everybody who comes across your path. And the work? Whatever. Bless your work, too. Bless your town, your bills, your possessions. You are lucky to be here for all of it. If some of it gets taken away, well fine, something else will take its place. You are an amazing confluence of billions of variables and nobody else is having your life right this minute.
Enjoy! And don't worry about hope. Just breathe and appreciate your breath. Everything arises from that.”
Peace, dear sister Leila.